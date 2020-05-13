|
|
BILLMAN, Desmond Noel (Des). Passed away peacefully at Taradale Masonic Rest Home, with support from his family. Loved husband of the late Eileen. Loved Dad of Moira Turnbull (deceased), Donna Evans, Dennis, Roslyn, Peter, and Geoffrey (deceased). Father-in-law and Poppa to all his extended family. Loving friend of Patsy. A talented ball-room dancer, ukelele player, member of Napier Friv's, and lawn bowler. Thank you to the Masonic staff for your care of Des. A private cremation has been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 13, 2020