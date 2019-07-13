|
PARTON, Diane Catherine. After a life of adventuring, Diane died peacefully at Hospice North Shore early on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, age 74. Dearly loved wife of the late Alex. Incredible mother and mother-in-law of Jenny and Alex, and Tony and Sally. Much loved Grandma of William, Emma, Joshua and Max, and much loved sister of Bill. A service will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 12 noon.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 13, 2019