PARKHILL, Diane. On Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Cranford Hospice, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Bob. Wonderful mother and mother-in-law of Blair and Lisa, Kerry, Dana and John. Cherished sister-in-law to Glen and Belinda. Loved Nan of her grandchildren, Taron, Aiden, Connor, Millie and Nate. A special thanks to the staff at Cranford Hospice who fulfilled all her last wishes and for all their ongoing care and support. A service for Diane will be held at the Te Awanga Hall, 86 Clifton Road, Te Awanga on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Cranford Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Messages to the Parkhill family can be sent to C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 7, 2020