Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
the Te Awanga Hall
86 Clifton Road
Te Awanga
PARKHILL, Diane. On Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Cranford Hospice, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Bob. Wonderful mother and mother-in-law of Blair and Lisa, Kerry, Dana and John. Cherished sister-in-law to Glen and Belinda. Loved Nan of her grandchildren, Taron, Aiden, Connor, Millie and Nate. A special thanks to the staff at Cranford Hospice who fulfilled all her last wishes and for all their ongoing care and support. A service for Diane will be held at the Te Awanga Hall, 86 Clifton Road, Te Awanga on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Cranford Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Messages to the Parkhill family can be sent to C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 7, 2020
