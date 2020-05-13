Home

Dirk Jan (John) VAN LAAR Notice
VAN LAAR, Dirk Jan (John). Passed away on May 11, 2020. Aged 76 years. Beloved husband of Audrey. Cherished Dad and father-in-law of Dion and Millie, Brent, Deborah and Mark, and Adele and Ben. Caring grandad of Nieve, and Kyla. Loving brother of Rienke and brother in law of Gary. Many thanks to all the staff at Elmwood and Bardowie Rest Homes for their much- appreciated care and support over the last few years. A private family service will be held and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages to the 'van Laar Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 13, 2020
