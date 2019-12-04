|
LAMBERG-JONES, Domanique. 28.02.1985 - 30.11.2019 Our Dommy peacefully passed away on Saturday, November 30 at home surrounded by whānau. She fought a courageous battle in true Dommy style. She will be remembered as a loving, free spirited and loyal daughter, sister, moko, aunty, friend, cousin and niece. Domanique is the loved daughter of Dean and Celeste, sister of the late Alenice, Blain, Kiriana, Khorey and Cooper and Aunty of Braxton, Tate and Blake. Loved dog Mum of Hunter, Sabre and Shadow. Dom's tangi will be held at Matahiwi Marae on Wednesday, December 4 at 10am. In lieu of flowers we ask that you give a koha to Cranford Hospice.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 4, 2019