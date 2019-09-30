|
|
MACLEOD, Donald Alexander. Passed away September 28, 2019 at HB Regional Hospital. Dearly loved husband of the late Lyn MacLeod. Stepfather of Rhonda, Karen and Nigel. Father-in-law of Becs, Hamish and Lee. Grandad to Noah, Isla, Ruby, Harrison and Emmelyn. Many thanks to the caring and devoted team at Summerset in the Vines. A service for Don will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, cnr of Maraekakaho and Orchard Roads, Hastings on Tuesday, October 1 at 10.30am. Messages to the MacLeod Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 30, 2019