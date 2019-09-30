Home

Donald Alexander MACLEOD

Donald Alexander MACLEOD Notice
MACLEOD, Donald Alexander. Passed away September 28, 2019 at HB Regional Hospital. Dearly loved husband of the late Lyn MacLeod. Stepfather of Rhonda, Karen and Nigel. Father-in-law of Becs, Hamish and Lee. Grandad to Noah, Isla, Ruby, Harrison and Emmelyn. Many thanks to the caring and devoted team at Summerset in the Vines. A service for Don will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, cnr of Maraekakaho and Orchard Roads, Hastings on Tuesday, October 1 at 10.30am. Messages to the MacLeod Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 30, 2019
