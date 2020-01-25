Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tong & Peryer
509 Queen St
West Hastings , Hawke's Bay
06-878 5149
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald TAIT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald McGregor TAIT

Add a Memory
Donald McGregor TAIT Notice
TAIT, Donald McGregor. On Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Duart Rest Care, aged 83 years. Loved and loving husband of Fay. Father and father-in- law of Kirstin Tait, Morag and Graeme Harvey. Proud grandad of Megan and Eddie Harvey. A service for Don will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Market Street Hastings, on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Heart Foundation at the service. Messages to the Tait family can be posted to PO Box 967, Hastings 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -