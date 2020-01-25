|
TAIT, Donald McGregor. On Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Duart Rest Care, aged 83 years. Loved and loving husband of Fay. Father and father-in- law of Kirstin Tait, Morag and Graeme Harvey. Proud grandad of Megan and Eddie Harvey. A service for Don will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Market Street Hastings, on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Heart Foundation at the service. Messages to the Tait family can be posted to PO Box 967, Hastings 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 25, 2020