BROWN, Donald Raymond (Don). 'The life of the party - now at rest' Peacefully surrounded by family on December 3, 2019 at HB Hospital, in his 91st year. Devoted husband and soulmate of the late Dot for 62 years. Treasured, loved, and adored Dad to Susan, Stephen and Sarah, Denise and Colin. Precious Grandad and Great Grandad of all his loving grandchildren. 'Soulmates together again' Friends and family are invited to Don's farewell at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1pm. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or mailed to the Brown family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 5, 2019