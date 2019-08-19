Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald STEPHENSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Robert Jerrard (Don) STEPHENSON

Add a Memory
Donald Robert Jerrard (Don) STEPHENSON Notice
STEPHENSON, Donald Robert Jerrard (Don). After a courageous battle at Mt Herbert House, Waipukurau, on 16 August 2019, surrounded by his family. Aged 85 years. Beloved husband of the late Joy, loved father and father-in- law of Susan and David Isaac, Wendy and Rod Gough, and Robert and Tracey. Beloved Grandad of Hamish and Ruby, Andrew and Lauren, Westley and Kirsten, Chad and Alex, and Holly and Adam. Great Grandad of "the little ones" George, Carson, Bella and Harper. Thanks to Mt Herbert House and Woburn Home. A service for Don will be held at Stonehaven, 10 Peel Street, Waipukurau, tomorrow, Tuesday, 20 August 2019 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated these and any messages to the Stephenson Family may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.