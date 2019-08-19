|
|
STEPHENSON, Donald Robert Jerrard (Don). After a courageous battle at Mt Herbert House, Waipukurau, on 16 August 2019, surrounded by his family. Aged 85 years. Beloved husband of the late Joy, loved father and father-in- law of Susan and David Isaac, Wendy and Rod Gough, and Robert and Tracey. Beloved Grandad of Hamish and Ruby, Andrew and Lauren, Westley and Kirsten, Chad and Alex, and Holly and Adam. Great Grandad of "the little ones" George, Carson, Bella and Harper. Thanks to Mt Herbert House and Woburn Home. A service for Don will be held at Stonehaven, 10 Peel Street, Waipukurau, tomorrow, Tuesday, 20 August 2019 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated these and any messages to the Stephenson Family may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 19, 2019