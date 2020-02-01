Home

Donald William (Bill) MATHESON

MATHESON, Donald William (Bill). Passed away peacefully on Friday January 24, 2020. Aged 89 Years. Beloved husband and best friend of Norene. Loved father and father-in-law of Sandra and Ian Lilburn, Peter and Lesley Matheson. Loved Poppa of Melody. A very proud grandfather he was. Special thank you to the Staff at Hawke's Bay Hospital, ATR Ward and the wonderful staff at Atawhai Rest Home. In accordance with Bill's wishes, a private family service has taken place. Messages to the 'Matheson Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 1, 2020
