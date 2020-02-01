|
|
MATHESON, Donald William (Bill). Passed away peacefully on Friday January 24, 2020. Aged 89 Years. Beloved husband and best friend of Norene. Loved father and father-in-law of Sandra and Ian Lilburn, Peter and Lesley Matheson. Loved Poppa of Melody. A very proud grandfather he was. Special thank you to the Staff at Hawke's Bay Hospital, ATR Ward and the wonderful staff at Atawhai Rest Home. In accordance with Bill's wishes, a private family service has taken place. Messages to the 'Matheson Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 1, 2020