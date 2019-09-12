|
LANGLEY, Donna Cherie. Passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019. Precious daughter of Spud and Erin. Loved partner of Denis. Adored mother of Krystal and Damian, Jordan, and Neke. Amazing sister of Duane, Greg and Claire. Sadly missed nana of Jake, Lia, William, Kendrick, and Zyla. Treasured aunty of Flynn, Ryley, and Bree. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service will be held at the Havelock North Function Centre on Saturday September 14, at 11am. Tributes may be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or mailed to the Langley family c/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 12, 2019