Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
HOPE, Doreen Elizabeth. On Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home in Hastings aged 84 years. Deeply loved mother and mother-in- law to Kevin and Marie, Graham and Megan, Christine and Dave, Russell and Filipa. Cherished sister to May, Nancy and Don. Loved Gran to Nigel, Fraser, Gareth, Michael, Aleesha, Sam, Josh, Chloe, Jessica and Melissa.Special thanks to the staff and team at Cranford Hospice for all their ongoing care and support. A private family service has been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 9, 2020
