Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Elkington SMITH

Add a Memory
Doreen Elkington SMITH Notice
SMITH, Doreen Elkington. Passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 aged 92 at Hawkes Bay Hospital following a period of illness. Loved wife and companion of Ross. Loved mother of Irene and Richard and stepmother and friend of Raewyn, Robin and Yvonne, and stepnan of Isabella. Loved Granny of Nicholas and Alejandra, and Daniel and Catherine and great grandmother of Edward, Damian and Madeleine. The family wish to express their respect and gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff for the caring sympathetic treatment Doreen received while in their care. A private cremation has been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doreen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -