SMITH, Doreen Elkington. Passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 aged 92 at Hawkes Bay Hospital following a period of illness. Loved wife and companion of Ross. Loved mother of Irene and Richard and stepmother and friend of Raewyn, Robin and Yvonne, and stepnan of Isabella. Loved Granny of Nicholas and Alejandra, and Daniel and Catherine and great grandmother of Edward, Damian and Madeleine. The family wish to express their respect and gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff for the caring sympathetic treatment Doreen received while in their care. A private cremation has been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 7, 2020