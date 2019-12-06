|
|
STEWART, Doreen May. At Duart Rest Home, Havelock North on December 5, 2019. Aged 88 years. Loving wife of Lewis (deceased). Mother of Ross and Gill, Robert and Noeline, Lesley, Gill, and Kim (deceased). Loved Grandmother of Sarah, Alice, David, Ben, Ethan, Natalie, Ryan and Molly-Mae. Great-grandmother of Jack, Chloe, Sam and Will. A service for Doreen will be held at St Columba Church, Havelock North on Monday, December 9 at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated, and may be left at the service or online at www.central-districts. cancernz.org.nz. Messages to:- The Stewart Family, C/- PO Box 8587, Havelock North 4157. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 6, 2019