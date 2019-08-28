|
TAYLOR, Doreen Thomson (nee Hellyer). Peacefully on August 27, 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Roly. Dearest Mum of Warren (deceased), Megan and Ross; and mother-in- law of Cindy, Kevin and Barbara. Proud Gran of Amy, Emma, Sophie; and Great Gran of Nyah, Kauri, and Mila. A service for Doreen will be held at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, 47 Jocelyn Street, Te Puke on Friday, August 30 at 11am. Sincere thanks to the loving team at Carter House.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 28, 2019