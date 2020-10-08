|
McPHEE, Doreen Valerie Rose (nee Shepherd). Passed away on October 3, 2020 aged 91 years. Devoted wife of the late Malcolm Allan McPhee. Loved mother of Stephen and Jane, the late Janice Anne McPhee and grandmother of Hannah and Vaughan Combrink, and Sarah McPhee. A special thanks to all the kind, caring and empathetic staff at Princess Alexandra Special Care Unit for the love and support given to mum and our family. A private family farewell has been held. All messages to the McPhee family C/o PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 8, 2020