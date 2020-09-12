Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen VERSEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen (Lois) VERSEY

Add a Memory
Doreen (Lois) VERSEY Notice
VERSEY, Doreen Lois (Lois). On September 9, 2020. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Chris, and Glenys. Loved Nana of Gavin and Janelle, and Shjaan. A funeral service to celebrate Lois's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Tuesday September 15, 2020 at 9.30am, followed by interment at the Feilding Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Blind Foundation can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Messages to the 'Versey Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doreen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -