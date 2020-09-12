|
VERSEY, Doreen Lois (Lois). On September 9, 2020. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Chris, and Glenys. Loved Nana of Gavin and Janelle, and Shjaan. A funeral service to celebrate Lois's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Tuesday September 15, 2020 at 9.30am, followed by interment at the Feilding Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Blind Foundation can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Messages to the 'Versey Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 12, 2020