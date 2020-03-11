Home

Doris Annie (Dorrie) GOFF

Doris Annie (Dorrie) GOFF Notice
GOFF, Doris Annie (Dorrie). Passed away peacefully on March 9 2020, aged 97 years. Much loved wife of the late George. Beloved sister of Dawn. Loved Mum of Val, Doreen and Ron. Cherished nana, great-nana, great-great nana and aunty. Heartfelt thanks to Tamatea Medical Centre, and Taradale Masonic Rest Home. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Napier S.P.C.A. can be left at the service, and would be appreciated. Family and friends are invited to a farewell of Dorrie's life in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Saturday, March 14 at 10.00am, followed by a private interment. Messages to the Goff Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 11, 2020
