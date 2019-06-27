|
COLLIN, Doris Shirley May (Shirley). On June 26 2019 at Gracelands Village Aged 93 years. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Richard and Marion, Simon and Wendy. Cherished sister of George Darragh. Loved Grandma of Aidan, Paxton (Deceased), Wilson and Finnian, Sarah, Anna, George and Lucy. Great Grandma to Hank, Greta and Charlotte. A special thank you to the staff at Gracelands Hospital Unit for all of their care and support. A service for Shirley will be held at St Georges Memorial Chapel, 1786 Matapiro Road, Crownthorpe on Friday June 28, 2019 at 2.00pm followed by burial. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to St John Ambulance at the service. Tributes can be made online at www.tnphb.co.nz or posted to the 'Collin Family' c/- PO Box 967 Hastings 4156
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 27, 2019