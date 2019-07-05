Home

Dorothy Carmel (Dot) REDDISH

Dorothy Carmel (Dot) REDDISH
REDDISH, Dorothy Carmel (Dot). Suddenly after a long illness, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Hawkes Bay Fallen Soldiers Memorial Hospital. Dearly Loved wife of Bruce and loved mother and mother-in- law of John and Julie, Jennifer and Clive. Loved grandmother, great grandmother and sister. A service to celebrate Dot's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00am. Followed by a private cremation. The family sincerely wish to thank the staff at Ballantyne House at the Hawkes Bay Hospital for their care of Dot. A donation to Kidney Health New Zealand may be made at the service and would be much appreciated. Online tributes can be made at www.tnphb.co.nz or messages to "the Reddish Family", c/- P.O Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 5, 2019
