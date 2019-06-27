Home

Dorothy Edith (Crocker) MORRIS

MORRIS, Dorothy Edith (nee Crocker). Peacefully on June 26, 2019. Aged 103 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of David and Cheryl, Richard and Susan, and Neville and Ann. A loved grandmother and great grandmother. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at All Saints' Anglican Church, cnr Puketapu and Church Roads, Taradale, Napier on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John Ambulance Service can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Messages to the 'Morris Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 27, 2019
