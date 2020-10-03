Home

Dorothy GRAY

GRAY, Dorothy. Passed away after a brave fight on September 30, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob. Loved mum of Andrew, Glyn, Ashley (deceased) and Rick. Proud Nana of nine Grandchildren and Great nana of five great grandchildren. Dearly loved by her brothers and her sister. Gone golfing with Bob and Ashley A service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held at the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 1pm, Followed by a private cremation. Tributes for Dorothy can be left at www.dunstalls.co. nz or posted to The Gray Family C/- PO Box 1055, Napier.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 3, 2020
