BROWN, Dorothy Helen (Dot). We lost this beautiful lady on October 31, 2019 at HB Regional Hospital, in her 87th year. Treasured wife and soulmate of Don for over 6 decades. Dearly loved and adored Mum to Sue, Garry, Stephen and Sarah, Denise and Colin. Precious Nana and Great Nana of all her loving grandchildren. 'A beautiful soul now at rest' Friends and family are invited to Dot's farewell at CRESTWOOD, 615 HERETAUNGA STREET EAST, HASTINGS on Sunday November 03, 2019 at 2pm. PLEASE NOTE CHANGE OF VENUE. Messages to the Brown family, c/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
