Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Helen (Dot) BROWN

Add a Memory
Dorothy Helen (Dot) BROWN Notice
BROWN, Dorothy Helen (Dot). We lost this beautiful lady on October 31, 2019 at HB Regional Hospital, in her 87th year. Treasured wife and soulmate of Don for over 6 decades. Dearly loved and adored Mum to Sue, Garry, Stephen and Sarah, Denise and Colin. Precious Nana and Great Nana of all her loving grandchildren. 'A beautiful soul now at rest' Friends and family are invited to Dot's farewell at CRESTWOOD, 615 HERETAUNGA STREET EAST, HASTINGS on Sunday November 03, 2019 at 2pm. PLEASE NOTE CHANGE OF VENUE. Messages to the Brown family, c/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -