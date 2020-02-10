Home

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
Osier Road
Greenmeadows
SINGLE, Dorothy Isabella. Passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7 2020, at the Taradale Masonic Facility. Dottie has now gone to join husband Bill, and her brothers and sisters. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Brent and Kerry, Paul and Kerrin, Leigh White, and Julie. Cherished and adored Nana and Great-Nana Dot. Well respected by extended family and friends. Please join the family at a service for Dorothy on Wednesday, February 12 2020 at 2.00pm, in St Mary's Catholic Church, Osier Road, Greenmeadows. Messages to the Single Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 10, 2020
