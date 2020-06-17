|
FRASER, Dorothy Janet. Peacefully at Hawkes Bay Hospital on June 15, 2020. Dearly treasured Aunt of Robyn Clayton, Janet Chambers and Grant Fraser. Great Aunt to Tony, and Kevin, Paul, and Diane, and J, and Mark. Great Great Aunt of 8 nieces and nephews. "Our grateful thanks to all the doctors and nurses at HB Hospital for their wonderful care." A funeral to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Puketapu Road, Taradale on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 2pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 17, 2020