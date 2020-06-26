Home

RALPH, Dorothy Joy (nee Bulled). 04.10.38 - 25.06.20 Loving wife of Peter. Loved mother to Susan and Russell, Linda, Steven, Wendy and Barry, Sally and Ray, Stewart and Riria. Adored by all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. We will all miss you very much Mum. A service for Dot will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Market St, Hastings at 1pm, tomorrow Saturday, June 27. Special thanks to Mum's carers and the wonderful staff at Cranford Hospice.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 26, 2020
