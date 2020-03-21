|
|
BOULTON, Dorothy Lilian (Dot). On March 14 2020, peacefully in her 99th year at Summerset in the Vines, Havelock North. Late of Keats Avenue, Napier. Loved and devoted wife of the late Don. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Eileen and Laurie Robertson (both deceased). Loved and special aunt of Alex and Barbara, Anne and Graham, and Jenny and Phillip. Special thanks to the staff of Summerset in the Vines, Havelock North for their exceptional care over the past 6 months; and thanks to the staff of Greendale Residential Care who cared for Dot. At Dot's request a private cremation has taken place, and her interment alongside Don will take place at 4.30pm on Friday April 3 at Western Hills Cemetery. Messages to Alex Robertson, 1 Neave Place, Hillmorton, Christchurch 8025.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 21, 2020