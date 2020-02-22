|
WILSON, Dorothy Margaret (nee Spooner). 01.11.1933 - 20.02.2020 Passed away peacefully at Duart House. Beloved daughter of the late Vic and Viccy Spooner. Dearly loved wife of the late James Richard (Dick). Loved Mother and Mother in law of Carolyn, Graeme and Judith. Much loved Gran of Penny her partner Cale and Mark. A service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held at St Matthew's, King Street, Hastings on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 1.00pm. Followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages can be sent to the Wilson family via P.O.Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4120.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 22, 2020