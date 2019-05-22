|
BRADSHAW, Dorothy Margaret. Passed away peacefully May 19, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Lindsay for over 50 years. Loved and respected Mum and friend of Richard and Monique, Wayne and Judy, Glenda and Tony. Adored Nana of Emma, Jessie, Sam and Kate, Adam, Tim and Matt, Amy and Tom. Beloved "G-Nana" to Lily, Oscar, Otis, Daisy, Luca and Max. A service to celebrate the life of Dorothy will be held at St Luke's Church, Te Mata Road, Havelock North on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2pm. Messages to the Bradshaw Family, can be left on line at www.tlas.co.nz or posted to PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 22, 2019