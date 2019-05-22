Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy BRADSHAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Margaret BRADSHAW

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Margaret BRADSHAW Notice
BRADSHAW, Dorothy Margaret. Passed away peacefully May 19, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Lindsay for over 50 years. Loved and respected Mum and friend of Richard and Monique, Wayne and Judy, Glenda and Tony. Adored Nana of Emma, Jessie, Sam and Kate, Adam, Tim and Matt, Amy and Tom. Beloved "G-Nana" to Lily, Oscar, Otis, Daisy, Luca and Max. A service to celebrate the life of Dorothy will be held at St Luke's Church, Te Mata Road, Havelock North on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2pm. Messages to the Bradshaw Family, can be left on line at www.tlas.co.nz or posted to PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.