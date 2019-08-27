Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy McLEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Mary (Dot) McLEAN

Add a Memory
Dorothy Mary (Dot) McLEAN Notice
McLEAN, Dorothy Mary (Dot) (formerly Clareburt). Passed away peacefully at Duart Lifestyle Care on August 25, 2019. Loved wife of the late Robert Jack Clareburt (Bob). Loved mother of Murray (deceased), Paul, Russell (deceased), Robert, Michelle, and Jerusalem. Loved little nana to many. A special thanks to all the staff at Hawke's Bay Hospital and Duart Lifestyle Care. A service for Dot will be held at the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on August 28, 2019 at 2pm followed by private cremation. Tributes to Dot or messages for her family can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted to the McLean family C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.