McLEAN, Dorothy Mary (Dot) (formerly Clareburt). Passed away peacefully at Duart Lifestyle Care on August 25, 2019. Loved wife of the late Robert Jack Clareburt (Bob). Loved mother of Murray (deceased), Paul, Russell (deceased), Robert, Michelle, and Jerusalem. Loved little nana to many. A special thanks to all the staff at Hawke's Bay Hospital and Duart Lifestyle Care. A service for Dot will be held at the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on August 28, 2019 at 2pm followed by private cremation. Tributes to Dot or messages for her family can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted to the McLean family C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 27, 2019