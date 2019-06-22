|
MANTELL, Dorothy May (Dot). Passed away suddenly at home on June 20, 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved sister of the late Margaret-Ann, and Wilma (Willie). Cherished aunty of David and Hana, Stephen and Lynette, Vincent and Ann, Peter, Helena and Dylan, Sharleen, Sonya, Martin, and Michael. Cherished great aunty to many nephews and nieces. A service for Dorothy will be held at Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at 2pm, followed by burial at Western Hills Cemetery. A tribute to Dorothy or messages to the Mantell Family can be left via www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 22, 2019