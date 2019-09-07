|
WALL, Dorothy May. Peacefully on September 5, 2019 at Princess Alexandra Rest Home, Ahuriri, Napier. Loved wife of the late Ray. Adored mother and mother-in- law of Terry, Christine and David Collins, Kevin, and Sharon and Lindsay Bach. Loved Nana of Kane, Stephen, Anna, Bridget, Jessica, Carl and Evan, and her 9 great-grandchildren. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Barbara and Tom Wilson, Barry and Cyn Colbert. A private family service will be held in accordance with Dorothy's wishes. Messages to the Wall Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 7, 2019