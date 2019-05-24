Home

Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Dorothy Myra (Dolbel) MUDGWAY

Dorothy Myra (Dolbel) MUDGWAY Notice
MUDGWAY, Dorothy Myra (nee Dolbel). Passed away peacefully at Hawke's Bay Fallen Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on May 20 2019, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of Owen. Loved mother of Grant and Karen, Brett and Vanessa, Sue and Pat. Treasured Nana of Sarah, Scott, Emma, Caitlin, Samantha, and Josh. Daughter of the late Philip and Myra Dolbel. Sister of Margaret and the late Trevor and Desmond. Forever in our hearts. Special thanks to the staff of the Acute Assessment Unit for their care of Dorrie during her last days. A private service to celebrate Dorrie's life was held at St Matthew's Church on Thursday May 23. Messages to the Mudgway family to be sent to c/- P O Box 8424 Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 24, 2019
