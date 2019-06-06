|
|
JOHNSON, Dorothy Pauline. (nee Borrett) Mum passed away peacefully at home on Thursday May 30, 2019. Aged 84 years. Much loved wife of the late Alfie. Beloved mother and mother-in- law of Allan and Vanessa, Greg and Kirsten, Bev and Bruce, Christine and Trevor, Richard and Wendy. Special Nana to her 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Loved Daughter of Percy and Muriel Borrett. Sister to Elsie, Pat (deceased), Josie (deceased), Fred, Marjorie (deceased), Leo (deceased) and Kath (deceased). In accordance with Dot's wishes a private service has been held. All communications to the Johnson Family c/- Kelly Funeral Home, PO Box 235, Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 6, 2019