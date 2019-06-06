Home

JOHNSON, Dorothy Pauline. (nee Borrett) Mum passed away peacefully at home on Thursday May 30, 2019. Aged 84 years. Much loved wife of the late Alfie. Beloved mother and mother-in- law of Allan and Vanessa, Greg and Kirsten, Bev and Bruce, Christine and Trevor, Richard and Wendy. Special Nana to her 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Loved Daughter of Percy and Muriel Borrett. Sister to Elsie, Pat (deceased), Josie (deceased), Fred, Marjorie (deceased), Leo (deceased) and Kath (deceased). In accordance with Dot's wishes a private service has been held. All communications to the Johnson Family c/- Kelly Funeral Home, PO Box 235, Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 6, 2019
