WEBSTER, Dorothy Rose. "Our Queen" Passed away peacefully on June 21 2019, aged 88 years. Loving mother of Maurice and Christine, Janet (deceased), Barbara and Keith, and Susan. Cherished Nana to Emma, Alexander (deceased), Hamish; Boyne Jnr (deceased), Aaron; Daniel, Alicia Rose, Melissa and Courtney. Gentle "Old Nana" to Inika, Milan, Aalia; Braxton, Asher; Piper-Jean and Hunter. Thank you to Greendale Rest Home for your 9 years of caring for our Mum. "We will miss your phone calls" A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Tuesday, June 25 at 1.30pm. Messages to the Webster Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 24, 2019