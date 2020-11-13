|
CARRINGTON, Dorothy Ruth (Dot). Peacefully at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village, Napier on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Bernie Carrington. Dearly loved mum of Pam and Guy Whaanga. Loved grandmother of Sheree, Jason, Leanne, and Andrea, and adored great grandmother. A celebration of Dot's life will be held at Bennetts Funeral Home Chapel, Kuku Street, Taihape, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 1pm, followed by interment in the Taihape Cemetery. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 13, 2020