BURGESS, Dorothy Venetia (Dot). Passed away peacefully at Hampton Court Rest Home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, aged 96. Loved sister of Norman Burgess (deceased), Paul Burgess (deceased), Peter Burgess (deceased), and Pauline Dear. Much loved aunty to all her nieces, nephews and extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army may be left at the service, and would be appreciated. A service for Dot will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Friday, February 14 at 10.30am. Messages to the Burgess Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 13, 2020