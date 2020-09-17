|
WANSBROUGH, Dorothy. Dorothy passed peacefully on September 15 2020, (with her children by her side), after a long, full and fulfilling life, in her 101st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Dennis, loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Jill (Papamoa) and Judy and Ian Harrison (Hastings). Loved Nana of Megan (Sydney), Mark, Simon, Kerry and Kim. A very special Nan Dorothy and Great-Nan to her eight great grandchildren. A private cremation has been held. A service to give thanks for and celebrate Dorothy's amazing life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, cnr Maraekakaho & Orchard Roads, Hastings on Saturday, September 19 at 10.30am. Messages to the Wansbrough Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 17, 2020