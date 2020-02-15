|
FIFIELD, Douglas Arthur. Passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020, aged 75 years. Now free of pain. Really loved husband of Ngaire and best dad to Stephen (deceased) and Paul. Loved father-in-law and "Poppa Doug". Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Jennifer and Graham. Special mate to Murray and Karen, Russell and Margaret. A special thanks to the team at Cranford Hospice and the Hastings Renal Team for their ongoing care and support. A farewell to Doug will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:30am. Messages to the Fifield Family C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 15, 2020