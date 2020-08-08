|
FRASER, Douglas Gordon (Doug). Died peacefully at Masonic Village Taradale, on August 4, aged 95. Much loved husband of Ann. Loved and admired father and father-in- law of Helen and Graham, Mike and Susan, and Alison. Loved grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 12. A memorial gathering will be held for Doug at a later date. Ann and the family would like to express our thanks to all at Taradale Masonic for their care and kindness. "Lift up mine eyes to the hills"
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 8, 2020