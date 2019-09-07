Home

Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Douglas John . (Doug) WHITFIELD

WHITFIELD, Douglas John (Doug). 20.12.1938-06.09.2019 Passed away peacefully September 6, 2019. Adored husband of Deirdre and the late Gwen. Loved enormously by his children, John and Jenny, Jo, Min and Allen, Cole and Clive, Ross and Melissa. Dearly loved Pop to his grandchildren Danielle, Aimee, Mitchell; Nick, Jesse; Rhys, Sam; Ashleigh, Jacob, Madison and Jackson. Special Great Pop of Jed; Lochlan, Mia, Felix; Miller. Awesome Stepdad to Cheryl and Darryl; Vicki and Darren and family. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed. Doug's funeral service will be held at Riverbend Bible Church, 354 Te Aute Road, Havelock North on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at 11am.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 7, 2019
