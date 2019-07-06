Home

Dulcie Evelyn (n?e White) TICKNER

TICKNER, Dulcie Evelyn (n?e White). Passed away peacefully at Pôneke House, Wellington on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Marshall Tickner. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Karen and Anne, Sue, Steve and Heather. Cherished grandmother of Rachel, Daniel, Kathleen, Courtney and Teresa. Messages to the family C/- Steve, 49 Calcutta Street, Khandallah, Wellington 6035. A service for Dulcie will be held at St. John the Baptist, Anglican Church, High Street, Dannevirke, on Tuesday, July 9 at 2.30pm followed be a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 6, 2019
