TICKNER, Dulcie Evelyn (n?e White). Passed away peacefully at Pôneke House, Wellington on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Marshall Tickner. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Karen and Anne, Sue, Steve and Heather. Cherished grandmother of Rachel, Daniel, Kathleen, Courtney and Teresa. Messages to the family C/- Steve, 49 Calcutta Street, Khandallah, Wellington 6035. A service for Dulcie will be held at St. John the Baptist, Anglican Church, High Street, Dannevirke, on Tuesday, July 9 at 2.30pm followed be a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 6, 2019