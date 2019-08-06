Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
0800 141 568
Resources
More Obituaries for Dulcie MOFFITT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dulcie Jean (Roebuck) MOFFITT

Add a Memory
Dulcie Jean (Roebuck) MOFFITT Notice
MOFFITT, Dulcie Jean (nee Roebuck). Passed away peacefully on Sunday August 4, 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Don. Wonderful, caring and giving mother and mother-in-law of Kay (deceased), Colin (deceased), Russell and Vicki, and Pam and Neville. Beloved and precious Nana to Semonn, Hayden, Adam, Brendan, Kaye, Craig, and Shane, and their partners. Loved great nana of all her great grandchildren. All messages to the Moffitt family, C/O PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Dulcie's friends and family will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Thursday August 8, 2019, at 2:00pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dulcie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.