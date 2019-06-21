|
|
DALLAS Dusk. On June 19, 2019 peacefully at Jane Mander Retirement Village, Whangarei in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of Keith for 65 years. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Gil and Julie, Roland and Bic, Debe and Raymond, Neville and Linda. Loved and adored grandmother of her eleven grandchildren and her eight great grandchildren. We have so many happy memories You will be forever in our hearts. A service for Dusk will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1:30pm Monday June 24, 2019 followed by private cremation. Communications to the 'Dallas Family' C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 21, 2019