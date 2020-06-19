|
FUSSELL, Edith Nancy. On June 17, 2020 at Summerset In The Bay. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jenny and the late Tom Newman, and Richard and Heather. Loved nan of Ian, Jane and the late Ross, and Andrew, Philip and David. Loved great nan of Tessa, Corrin, Alex, Kate and Toby, and Marcel. A service will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Church Road, Taradale on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2pm. Followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice may be left in the entrance to the Church or via www.cranfordhospice. org.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 19, 2020