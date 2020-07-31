Home

Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
06-835 9925
Edna Mae Aroha SUTTON

Edna Mae Aroha SUTTON Notice
SUTTON, Edna Mae Aroha. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on July 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Phylip Sutton. Cherished Mum of Carl and Jackie, Lee and Amber, Clinton and Tamara, Victor and Caroline, Letitia and Bevan. Adored Nana of Duerel, Lakayla, Tyler, Tiana, Jade, Brooke, Kaiyah, Dantē, Aaria-Mae, Jack, Baiden and Zane. Daughter of the late Noel and Ihepera Bethell. Much loved Sissy and Aunty. You are my sunshine.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 31, 2020
