TIEDEMANN, Eduard Bernard (Ben). On Saturday, June 22, 2019, Ben quietly passed away aged 85 years. Deeply loved husband of Brigitte. Loved father and father-in-law of Carl, Lea, Louise, St?phane, Amelia and Kathryn. Cherished brother of Joop (deceased), Fritz and Peter. Loved grandfather of Hannah, Kirsten, Jamie, Alice, Zoe, Sophie and Yasmine. Special thanks to Ozanam House and Yvonne of Healthcare NZ for their care and support during Ben's last months. A service for Ben will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 85 Te Mata Road, Havelock North on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Ozanam House, and can be left at the service. Messages to the Tiedemann family, C/- P.O. Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 26, 2019