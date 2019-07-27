Home

Edward Adam (Eddie/Jock) MILLER

Edward Adam (Eddie/Jock) MILLER Notice
MILLER, Edward Adam (Eddie/Jock). Much loved husband of the late Barbara. Cherished father and father-in-law of Allan, Julianne, Kerry and Peter, Glenn and Debbie, Andrew and Andrea, and Bruce and Christine. Treasured grandad of Katherine and Rachel, Jamie and Emma, Jason and Stacey, Amy and Ryan and Cameron and Caitlin. Great grandad of Nika. Many thanks to the staff of Summerset in the Orchard and the Special Care Unit at Princess Alexandra, Napier, for their compassion and care of Eddie. In accordance with Eddie's wishes a private farewell has taken place. Messages to the 'Miller Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 27, 2019
