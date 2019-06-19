Home

Edward Anthony Leigh (Tony) JONES

JONES, Edward Anthony Leigh (Tony). Passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019, aged 81 years at Princess Alexandra Rest Home. Loved husband of Glenis, and proud father to Karen and her husband Rob, Reece, and Gareth. Pops to Jeremy, Tessa, Maia and Lucca. Avid fisherman, stamp and postcard collector. Practicing dentist until he was 75 years. "Tight lines" Private cremation has been held at Tony's request. Messages to the Jones Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 19, 2019
