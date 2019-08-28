Home

Edwin Lowry. WILSON

Edwin Lowry. WILSON Notice
WILSON, Edwin Lowry. 806490 J Force - 206591 K Force Peacefully on August 26, 2019 at the HB Hospital after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Loved husband of the late Joan. Father of Karen and Tom, Linda and Neil, Susan, Grant and Denise, Stephen and Janine. Many grand, great grand, and great great grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by all but he's now at peace. A service for Ed will be held at the Hastings Crematorium, 204 Orchard Road, Hastings on Thursday August 29, 2019 at 11.00am. Messages can be made on line at www.tnphb.co.nz or posted to the 'Wilson Family' C/-PO Box 967 Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 28, 2019
